Celebrating End of Chemo For Scranton Kindergartner

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The sounds inside St. Clare Church in Scranton Wednesday morning were sounds of celebration.

Students from St. Clare/St. Paul honored one of their own: kindergartner Avery Connors. After three years of treatment for leukemia, 7-year old Avery just finished chemotherapy.

When asked how she feels, Avery responded, "Emotional!"

Avery's twin sister says during treatment, Avery kept her spirits up.

"Not really different, just the same as she is now," said Aylah Connors.

Avery's friends could not be happier.

"This is her last chemo treatment and I don't want her to like have any more shots and stuff," said Sicily Scarborough, a kindergartner.

School leaders and Avery's teacher are overjoyed, too.

"It is very touching to see someone go through this. I personally have a nephew going through the same thing, so it's particularly touching to me to see her come out on the other side," said Liz Devine, a counselor in the Diocese of Scranton.

"Relieved, very relieved, and just so ecstatic for her and her family. She has a wonderfully supportive family," said Avery's kindergarten teacher Maripat Burke.

The special mass included a symbolic ringing of a bell, marking the end of Avery's treatment and prayers for continued health and wellness for her, her family and the entire school community.