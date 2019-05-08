× Benefit Supports the Hospice House of Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For Joan Jeffers from Stroudsburg, this was more than just lunch with a friend at Mullally’s Clubhouse Cafe in Stroud Township. She came to the restaurant to give back to a place she holds near and dear to her heart: Hospice House of Monroe County.

“It was a wonderful place. I lost three friends there, and they were taken wonderful care of,” said Jeffers.

The owner of the cafe is donating 20 percent of each bill to the Hospice House in East Stroudsburg.

Lehigh Valley Health Network officials closed the place last April, but then decided to reopen it after the community rallied around the facility.

Hospital officials and an advisory committee of community members will keep the place going.

Basic costs will be covered by Lehigh Valley Health Network, but other funding will need to come from donations like this one.

The Hospice House of Monroe County is expected to re-open on June 15th in East Stroudsburg. Lehigh Valley Health Network will cover basic costs, but other funding will come from donations. pic.twitter.com/gvMSZkKBW3 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) May 8, 2019

“Got to help out the community, of course. Most of my customers are local people and hospice is a really, really good organization,” said Patrick Mullally, owner of Mullally’s Clubhouse Cafe.

The goal is to have the Hospice House back open next month, but committee members say it’s going to take a lot of continued community support to keep it open.

Mark Primrose is on the hospice house advisory committee. He says it costs about $350,000 a year to run the facility.

“Hospice House is built by the community. It’s a wonderful place, dignity of dying, basically. It’s something that the community does need to support to keep open,” said Mark Primrose, Hospice House Advisory Committee.

More information on the Monroe County Hospice House.