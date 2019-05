× Vehicle Slams into Business in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A jeep slammed into a business in Union County.

Fire officials say the Jeep crossed Chestnut Street at the intersection of Route 104 in Mifflinburg and crashing into Mifflinburg Auto Sales.

Investigators say a man was inside the building when the vehicle hit it around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was not injured. The driver had minor injuries.

Officials say the business was heavily damaged.