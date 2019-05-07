Two Sentenced for Role in Deadly Fight in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two men were sentenced Tuesday for their roles in a deadly fight in Scranton.
Aashon Blackwell will have to spend another six months behind bars, while Kalvin Lloyd was credited with time served and sentenced to one year of house arrest.
Police say Blackwell and Lloyd assaulted two friends of James Savero of Scranton during a fight on Kressler Court last June.
Savero was struck during the fight and died three days later from a head injury.
Rickey Lloyd, the man responsible for that blow, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter last month and was sentenced to three to seven years in state prison.
martin m
Sad situation all around. I’m sure these guys didnt intend to kill anyone. 90% of people have been in a fist fight before. Ya sure as adults you’re supposed to mature and be above these things but it does happen from time to time. Just so happens a blow in a fist fight ended up killing a man and now multiple families have to suffer for it. Sad all around
jsrant
Not enough time for all three of them.