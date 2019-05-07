Two Sentenced for Role in Deadly Fight in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two men were sentenced Tuesday for their roles in a deadly fight in Scranton.

Aashon Blackwell will have to spend another six months behind bars, while Kalvin Lloyd was credited with time served and sentenced to one year of house arrest.

Police say Blackwell and Lloyd assaulted two friends of James Savero of Scranton during a fight on Kressler Court last June.

Savero was struck during the fight and died three days later from a head injury.

Rickey Lloyd, the man responsible for that blow, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter last month and was sentenced to three to seven years in state prison.