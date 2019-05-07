Two Sentenced for Role in Deadly Fight in Scranton

Posted 11:56 am, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, May 7, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two men were sentenced Tuesday for their roles in a deadly fight in Scranton.

Aashon Blackwell will have to spend another six months behind bars, while Kalvin Lloyd was credited with time served and sentenced to one year of house arrest.

Police say Blackwell and Lloyd assaulted two friends of James Savero of Scranton during a fight on Kressler Court last June.

Savero was struck during the fight and died three days later from a head injury.

Rickey Lloyd, the man responsible for that blow, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter last month and was sentenced to three to seven years in state prison.

 

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • martin m

    Sad situation all around. I’m sure these guys didnt intend to kill anyone. 90% of people have been in a fist fight before. Ya sure as adults you’re supposed to mature and be above these things but it does happen from time to time. Just so happens a blow in a fist fight ended up killing a man and now multiple families have to suffer for it. Sad all around

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.