Two Dead After Crash on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

Posted 6:32 am, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31AM, May 7, 2019

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people are dead after crash in Luzerne County.

Investigators discovered the crash after someone called to report damage to a guide rail on Interstate 81 south near Wilkes-Barre early Tuesday morning.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the car went through the guide rail near the Route 309 interchange and ended up in the woods.

Authorities haven't released the names of anyone involved in the crash in Luzerne County.

Interstate 81 south is down to one lane while crews investigate the wreck.

For the latest on the traffic conditions, click here.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

