Tamaqua Elementary Launches Programs To Inspire Healthy Summer Lifestyles

Sitting still probably won’t be on the summer schedule for students at Tamaqua Elementary in Schuylkill County.

Teachers launched a running club that takes place before school on Tuesdays and Thursdays for fifth graders. It’s been underway for several weeks.

The goal is to show students how to have fun outdoors together by staying active this summer. It also involves teaching students proper running techniques, warmups and pacing.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the running club on Tuesday along with Tamaqua Elementary’s new breakfast in the classroom program that was piloted for third graders.