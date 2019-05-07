Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 15th Robert Spagna Track and Field Championships puts the best of the Lackawanna League in competition at Memorial Stadium. Discus Champ was C.J. Dippre of Lakeland, boys Long Jump was Zakeem Vassell of West Scranton, boys High Hurdles went to Antonio Maletta of Abington Heights, Tyler Wirth of Wallenpaupack took won the Mile run, and Thomas Pidgeon of Lakeland won the 100.

In Girls the 100 went to Kyahni Harbin of Scranton, Triple Jump to Anna Iopollo of Wallenpaupack, and Pole Vault Victoria Atkinson of Scranton Prep set a new Meet Record clearing 12'6".