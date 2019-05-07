Rock Slide Closes Part of Route 147 in Northumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- A rock slide has a road closed in Northumberland County.

Route 147 from 2nd Street in Sunbury to Brush Valley Road just outside of town in Upper Augusta Township is closed

PennDOT officials say there was a rockslide around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Trees, rocks, and debris are blocking the roadway.

Rt 147 closed between Sunbury and Upper Augusta Township bc of rockslide and downed trees @WNEP pic.twitter.com/zZYKENzaiz — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) May 7, 2019

Early Tuesday morning, a truck went through barricades here before finally turning around.

In the meantime, a detour is in place using Routes 890, 61 and Brush Valley Road.

There's no word when the rockslide will be cleared.