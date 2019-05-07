‘Multiple students’ injured in school shooting in suburban Denver, 2 suspects in custody

Posted 5:18 pm, May 7, 2019

Authorities said “multiple students” were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a school in suburban Denver.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said two suspects are in custody and there is “tentatively” a third suspect in the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch.

“They’re still clearing the school, so we don’t know that yet,” she said. “And we have multiple students that have been injured.”

The school is K-12 and has about 1,800 students, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

