Chuck Norris Hosts 5K Filled With Look-A-Likes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Thousands of people high-fived Chuck Norris this weekend and surprisingly there were no reports of broken hands.

The legendary actor and martial artist appeared at a name-sake 5K run on Saturday.

"It was epic. I told him that I loved him."

5000 runners dressed as Chuck Norris competed in the first ever Chuck Norris 5K.

People traveled from more than 30 states to tell their best Chuck Norris jokes and to meet the famed martial artist and actor.

"Chuck Norris can pick oranges from an apple tree and make the best tasting lemonade you've ever had."

Before the race, one of the benefiting charities Chuck Norris' own "Kick Start Kids" performed.

Followed by an attempt to break a world record for most Chuck Norris look-a-likes in one place.

"Knowing that everything goes to charity and to meet Chuck Norris and to get dressed up like him is the greatest thing in the world."

Then, it was off to the races - and the moment this group was waiting for - a high five for finishing the race.

"And now I'm stronger because I touched Chuck Norris."

Race organizers are submitting the world record attempt photo to officials.

It will be some time before we learn if that record was broken.