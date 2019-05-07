× Businesses Team Up to Support Special Olympics

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Brother’s Pizzeria in Marshalls Creek is doing more than just serving up pizza during the month of May.

The owner is also raising money for a special cause.

“We are helping the Special Olympics here. We are saving some money for them to try and give them a better life,” said Lavdim Krasniqi, Brother’s Pizzeria.

The pizzeria is one of a few other businesses participating in “Change for Change.” Money raised will help the Monroe County Special Olympics.

“The money will go towards transportation cost, competition fees, uniforms, equipment, anything like that that our program might need to run throughout the year because we are a year-round program,” said Taraz Crowley, Monroe County Special Olympics.

Organizers of the Monroe County Special Olympics say it’s great to see small businesses team up together for such a great cause.

Taraz Crowley is the program manager for the Monroe County Chapter.

“It’s an amazing thing that they are doing for us and we hope that it continues to be a relationship or partnership with them even after this month,” said Crowley.

Businesses that are participating will either have a donation box, where you can donate your change, or you will be asked to round up from your purchase.

“They look at (the donation box) right away and say, ‘oh, that is nice,’ and then they just gently throw some money in there,” said Krasniqi.

For more information on the fundraiser and the Monroe County Special Olympics, click here.