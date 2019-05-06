WNEP Wins Four PAB Awards

Posted 6:30 pm, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34PM, May 6, 2019

Some congratulations are in order for a few of us here at Newswatch 16.

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters recognized Sharla McBride, Jon Meyer, Carolyn Blackburne and producer Emily Fedor on Monday for our breaking news report on a house explosion in Taylor.

WNEP's Kristina Papa won an award for her feature story on Gerry's Journey.

Nikki Krize, Carolyn Blackburne and photographers Tom Durant and Greg Eibach won for their feature on Josiah's story.

Also taking home an award for their work on The Making of a Trooper are Ryan Leckey and photographer Corey Burns.

