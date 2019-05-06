Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to Remain at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey is staying in our area.

The deal between the team and Mohegan Sun Arena was confirmed Monday morning.

The deal ends more than a year of negotiations between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the arena.

Declining attendance for hockey games at Mohegan Sun Arena and a 10-year lease that expires at the end of June gave fans reason to be worried.

Some feared the Penguins would leave this year, seek a short-term lease with the arena and leave, either for a new arena in another community or move to a city with a larger population base.

Attendance at Mohegan Sun Arena is still slightly above the league average.

Sources tell Newswatch 16 that the Penguins and the arena authority reached a deal over the weekend that includes another 10-year lease that will keep the Penguins in town for the foreseeable future.

One source says the news could help season ticket sales and corporate sponsorships.

The exact terms of the deal have not been revealed. We expect to get those details on Wednesday when the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority is expected to vote on the deal.

