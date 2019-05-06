Road Reopened in Scranton after Truck Crash

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A tractor trailer crash tied up traffic Monday afternoon in the Electric City.

The truck carrying empty boxes got stuck under a railroad bridge along Olive Street just after 3 p.m.

Olive Street was closed for a time while crews worked to move the truck.

No one was injured after the crash in Lackawanna County.

