Road Reopened in Scranton after Truck Crash

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A tractor trailer crash tied up traffic Monday afternoon in the Electric City.
The truck carrying empty boxes got stuck under a railroad bridge along Olive Street just after 3 p.m.
Olive Street was closed for a time while crews worked to move the truck.
No one was injured after the crash in Lackawanna County.
41.408656 -75.652105
5 comments
supercalifragilisticexpialidocious75528113
Someone will be looking for employment
lickerblisters
Must-get-this-truck-under-the-bridge………..THERE!
whopperplopper
i almost got wedged under that bridge once.
i had a flatbed loaded with tuna fish & luckily when i hit the bridge, the top layers of fish were knocked off & i was able to get free.
junebug445
This is a comment actually worth upvoting
nowiseenitall
And there was 30 -thousand -pounds……of tuna salad.