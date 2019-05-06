× Mansion House Hill Rock Remediation Begins

JIM THORPE — A big “road closed” sign and a Jim Thorpe police cruiser greeted drivers trying to take Route 209 in Carbon County.

Mansion House Hill between Jim Thorpe and Mahoning Township will be closed weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., so crews can remove big rocks and boulders from the side of the road.

“Well, it’s something that they have to do. I don’t know if people remember, but about a year and a half ago there was a huge boulder that came down. Luckily — well, a car hit it, but it didn’t land on the car. It’s something that they have to do,” said Jack McGavin, Jim Thorpe.

During work hours, there will be full closures of Route 209 north and south, between Oak Drive and Race Street. There are a number of detours in place.

Mariann Cutler from Coaldale says the work needs to get done.

“That needed to be addressed. It’s a hazard so I am glad that they are taking care of it,” said Cutler.

Big electronic signs and small detour signs are posted on roads in and out of Jim Thorpe. Authorities say as long as people follow those signs, they should have no problem getting around.

“There are a lot of detour signs that are out there, so just use some caution, take extra time to get through the area. Follow the signs and just be safe about it,” said Det, Lee Marzen, Jim Thorpe Police Department.

PennDOT officials say one lane of traffic on Route 209 north and south will be open on weekends.

People who live in Jim Thorpe say that will be a big help.

“We do get tourists here during the week and they are going to have to deal with it too, but it shouldn’t impact them on the weekends,” said McGavin.

The $3.5 million project is expected to be complete in May of 2020.