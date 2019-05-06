Dunmore girls basketball finishes #1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the 4th time in the last six seasons, the Dunmore Lady Bucks finished as the #1 team in the Super 16 girls basketball Countdown. Dunmore won 29 straight games before losing in the State Championship game. The girls and Head Coach Ben O'Brien were honored at the Dunmore Community Center, as Landon Stolar presented the team with the Super 16 trophy.