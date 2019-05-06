Dunmore girls basketball finishes #1

Posted 10:33 pm, May 6, 2019, by

For the 4th time in the last six seasons, the Dunmore Lady Bucks finished as the #1 team in the Super 16 girls basketball Countdown.   Dunmore won 29 straight games before losing in the State Championship game.  The girls and Head Coach Ben O'Brien were honored at the Dunmore Community Center, as Landon Stolar presented the team with the Super 16 trophy.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.