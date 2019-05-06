For the 4th time in the last six seasons, the Dunmore Lady Bucks finished as the #1 team in the Super 16 girls basketball Countdown. Dunmore won 29 straight games before losing in the State Championship game. The girls and Head Coach Ben O'Brien were honored at the Dunmore Community Center, as Landon Stolar presented the team with the Super 16 trophy.
Dunmore girls basketball finishes #1
-
Dunmore Fans Shower Lady Bucks With Support
-
Dunmore Girls Win Battle of Top Teams at Loyalsock
-
Dunmore Girls Hold Off Holy Redeemer in District Title
-
Riverside at Dunmore girls basketball
-
Dunmore vs Trinity girls basketball
-
-
Lady Bucks in State Championship
-
Dunmore vs Delone Catholic girls ‘AAA’ basketball
-
Dunmore Fans Rally Behind Lady Bucks in Championship Game
-
Lourdes Regional Girls Heading to Hershey
-
Dunmore Girls Run Past Wyoming Seminary in District Semifinals
-
-
Rowdy Sendoff as Lady Bucks Head to Hershey for State Championship
-
Dunmore vs St. Basil girls basketball
-
Dunmore Girls Knock Off Four-Time Defending Champs