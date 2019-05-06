Asa Packer Mansion Makeover Underway in Jim Thorpe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- The historic Asa Packer Mansion is going to look a little newer this year. The place in Jim Thorpe is getting a paint job.

Marianne Cutler was visiting her daughter who works downtown and caught some of the painters working.

"I think it's great," said Cutler. "it's good for our area and much needed. Jim Thorpe is a wonderful town and beautiful place so I think it's going to be excellent."

Ron Sheehan is the executive director of the historic mansion museum. He says the tourist attraction doesn't officially open weekly until Memorial Day, so he's hoping a good chunk of it is finished before then.

"We are hoping to have the entire project wrapped up by Labor Day weekend. It will be a work in progress, however, by the time Memorial Day rolls around, we should be above the porch roof so we are out of the way of visitors coming to the home," Sheehan said.

It's been almost 25 years since the last time this building was painted and the place is showing its age. This year also marks the 140th anniversary of Asa Packer's death.

Sheehan says a paint analysis was done before work started, to make sure the mansion came out just right.

"These would have been the colors that the home would have been in 1912 when the last family member, Mary Packer Cummings, passed away and left the home to the borough of Mauch Chunk or Jim Thorpe.

The painting project will cost about $55,000.

The Jim Thorpe Lions Club raised the money to pay for the project.