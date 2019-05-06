Asa Packer Mansion Makeover Underway in Jim Thorpe

Posted 4:46 pm, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26PM, May 6, 2019

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- The historic Asa Packer Mansion is going to look a little newer this year. The place in Jim Thorpe is getting a paint job.

Marianne Cutler was visiting her daughter who works downtown and caught some of the painters working.

"I think it's great," said Cutler. "it's good for our area and much needed. Jim Thorpe is a wonderful town and beautiful place so I think it's going to be excellent."

Ron Sheehan is the executive director of the historic mansion museum. He says the tourist attraction doesn't officially open weekly until Memorial Day, so he's hoping a good chunk of it is finished before then.

"We are hoping to have the entire project wrapped up by Labor Day weekend. It will be a work in progress, however, by the time Memorial Day rolls around, we should be above the porch roof so we are out of the way of visitors coming to the home," Sheehan said.

It's been almost 25 years since the last time this building was painted and the place is showing its age. This year also marks the 140th anniversary of Asa Packer's death.

Sheehan says a paint analysis was done before work started, to make sure the mansion came out just right.

"These would have been the colors that the home would have been in 1912 when the last family member, Mary Packer Cummings, passed away and left the home to the borough of Mauch Chunk or Jim Thorpe.

The painting project will cost about $55,000.

The Jim Thorpe Lions Club raised the money to pay for the project.

Google Map for coordinates 40.864509 by -75.738285.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.