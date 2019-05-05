Touch a Truck in Trucksville

Posted 10:21 pm, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:01PM, May 5, 2019

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The rain didn't stop kids in Luzerne County from satisfying some curiosity.

Firetrucks, rescue boats, and construction vehicles were just some of the things kids got to explore at a Touch a Truck event in Trucksville.

Some parents said their children were more occupied with the rain puddles than the heavy vehicles, but kids got to climb right into the vehicles and see the equipment used by emergency responders.

"I like them. We're looking at trucks, and I like to beep the horns because it's kind of really fun," said Brandon Smith of Dallas.

Some kids said they were surprised at how heavy and loud those trucks actually are and were happy to see them no matter the weather.

