New Life for Camp Louise

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A camp that has been closed since 2016 has new life breathing into it.

The nonprofit group "The Friends of Camp Louise" held a meeting Sunday at the place near Shickshinny to discuss the camp's future.

The group announced they have signed a lease with the new owners and plan to offer programs to different people in addition to local Girl Scouts.

The nonprofit group plans to do renovation work to make it ready for occupancy.

Camp Louise has been welcoming girls since 1959 in Columbia County.