New Life for Camp Louise

Posted 6:41 pm, May 5, 2019, by

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A camp that has been closed since 2016 has new life breathing into it.

The nonprofit group "The Friends of Camp Louise" held a meeting Sunday at the place near Shickshinny to discuss the camp's future.

The group announced they have signed a lease with the new owners and plan to offer programs to different people in addition to local Girl Scouts.

The nonprofit group plans to do renovation work to make it ready for occupancy.

Camp Louise has been welcoming girls since 1959 in Columbia County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.