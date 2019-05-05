Martial Arts Tournament in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Martial artists from across our area and several other states showed off their skills in Luzerne County on Sunday.

Misericordia University hosted the Northeast Martial Arts Challenge.

There were competitors of all ages from as young as 3 to some in their 70s.

"Karate and martial arts is about discipline, honor, respect, and like any sporting event, sportsmanship comes into play. So we hope everyone here has a great time competing. We hope they have fun. We hope they make friends, and most of all, we hope that kind of competitive spirit is great with everyone here," said Joshua Reilly of Plains Township.

The Martial Arts Challenge is welcome to competitors from all different disciplines.

There were participants from six different states taking part in the event in Luzerne County.