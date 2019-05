× Man Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Mount Pocono

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man is dead after officials say he was hit by a vehicle in Monroe County on Saturday.

According to the coroner, John Walpole, 55, of Manhattan, New York, was hit along Route 611 in Mount Pocono around 10 p.m. He died at 5:40 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Pocono hospital in East Stroudsburg.

The crash is under investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.