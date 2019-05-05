In Your Neighborhood

Posted 5:54 am, May 5, 2019, by

25th Annual Fred Ciotti Color Run for Autism Awareness

Break out your running shoes and prepare to see lots of color, Saturday, May 11 in Lackawanna County. The 25th Annual Fred Ciotti Color Run for Autism Awareness will begin at the Greater Carbondale YMCA and kick off at 9 a.m. The run will not be timed but trophies will be given to the top three men and women across the finish line. The race costs $20 and proceeds benefit A-Team, a local autism support group.

Community Flea Market

Grab the family and get ready to do a little shopping, Saturday, May 11, in Monroe County. The Mountain Center and Feeding Families Ministry will be hosting a Community Flea Market. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will be held in Tobyhanna. There will be treasures for everyone, so head on out there to show your support. Admission is free and open to the public.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

