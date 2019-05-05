Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2019

Posted 7:00 pm, May 5, 2019, by , and

WNEP’S “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hall’s Marine of Muncy have teamed up to give away a Crestliner 1600 Storm Jet fishing boat.

The Prize Package Includes (Approximate Value: $13,995):

  • 40 horsepower Mercury Jet
  • Custom trailer
  • 45 lb Motorguide trolling motor
  • Fish finder

Here’s How to Enter:

  • Watch Pennsylvania Outdoor Life.
  • Unscramble the names of food or bait eaten by trout.
  • Collect three clues and come back HERE TO ENTER.

Clues Will Be Given:

  • Sunday, May 5 @ 6:30PM
  • Sunday, May 12 @ 6:30PM
  • Sunday, May 19 @ 6:30PM

The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, May 26 @ 6:30pm.

Here are COMPLETE CONTEST RULES.

