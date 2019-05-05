Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2019
WNEP’S “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hall’s Marine of Muncy have teamed up to give away a Crestliner 1600 Storm Jet fishing boat.
The Prize Package Includes (Approximate Value: $13,995):
- 40 horsepower Mercury Jet
- Custom trailer
- 45 lb Motorguide trolling motor
- Fish finder
Here’s How to Enter:
- Watch Pennsylvania Outdoor Life.
- Unscramble the names of food or bait eaten by trout.
- Collect three clues and come back HERE TO ENTER.
Clues Will Be Given:
- Sunday, May 5 @ 6:30PM
- Sunday, May 12 @ 6:30PM
- Sunday, May 19 @ 6:30PM
The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, May 26 @ 6:30pm.
Here are COMPLETE CONTEST RULES.