Fetterman’s Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour Comes to Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is close to wrapping up his statewide listening tour on legalizing recreational marijuana in the Keystone State.

On Sunday, he stopped at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre and spoke with the community and took questions from the audience.

Fetterman's tour includes stops in each of Pennsylvania's 67 counties to hear from people on both sides of the issue.

A bill has been proposed in the state legislature to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use. So far, it has not been put to a vote.

For dates of upcoming stops, click here.

