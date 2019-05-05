Church Dedicates New Education Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- After years of planning and an entire year of construction, St. Eulalia's Church in Roaring Brook Township dedicated its new education center.

The dedication ceremony was held Sunday morning.

The place is now known as the Third Cornerstone Project.

Officials tell us renovation cost nearly $2 million and includes nine new classrooms and an expanded choir loft.

"It puts a real affirmation on the part of the people for their work, that the bishop would come and say, 'Thank you. Praise you. You're praising God for what you built here. It's a sign of your faith,' and if they didn't have that, this would just be a building," said Msgr. John Jordan, St. Eulalia's pastor.

Bishop Joseph Bambara was on hand to celebrate Mass and to dedicate the education center.