Walking to Raise Awareness for Heart Disease

MOOSIC, Pa. — People were walking to support healthy hearts on Saturday in Lackawanna County.

The NEPA Heart Walk kicked off at PNC Field in Moosic with participants walking to help raise awareness for heart disease.

“It’s absolutely amazing the support for my family and my friends they’ve been absolutely awesome, they’ve been there since day one so it’s absolutely amazing,” said Jennifer Meyers of Sugarloaf.

There was a special addition to the walk this year. This first lap of the mile-walk was dedicated as the stroke miracle mile honoring stroke survivors across the area.

Our nighttime news manager, Julie Melf, survived a stroke last year and was featured in WNEP-TV’s coverage of Ryan’s Run 9.

Julie was out on the field this morning and we are so proud of her.

WNEP is a proud media sponsor of the NEPA Heart Walk.