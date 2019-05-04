Veteran Receives a Hero’s Welcome Home

AVOCA, Pa. — A hometown hero is coming back to his roots in Luzerne County.

Tuskegee Airman Lieutenant Colonel James Harvey III arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport late Saturday night.

The 96-year-old veteran says he is happy to be back in the area visiting his hometown of Mountain Top.

Harvey is going to be recognized for his work in the military and speak to students across the area.

“Feels great. This has been, I understand, about a year in the making but I never dreamed I’d come home to this. What a reception it was,” said Harvey.

Harvey grew up in the area and graduated from Fairview High School in 1942 before joining the military.

