Two People Forced From Home After Tree Collapse

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — Two people were forced out of their home Saturday evening by what first responders called an act of nature.

Just after 6 p.m., a call for a house collapse brought four fire companies out to Cooper Hill Road in West Wyoming but upon arriving at the scene, first responders realized that was not the case.

“We had a large tree fall into a residential structure. A couple people trapped inside, they were uninjured. We just had to cut part of the tree away to evacuate them from the home,” said Deputy Chief Len Hromeck.

Those two people, along with their cat and bird were accounted for and uninjured.

Fire officials say the home is structurally sound but the residents of the home plan to stay with family until the tree can be removed.

The tree did land on power lines but there was no disruption of power to any neighboring homes.

One of the strangest things first responders say is that the tree appears completely healthy.

Firefighters are unsure of what caused the tree to fall in the first place in Luzerne County.