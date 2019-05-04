× Mental Health Awareness Walk Held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — People laced up their running shoes on Saturday for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Walk for mental health awareness in Scranton.

In addition to the walk, there were speakers, therapy dogs and signs of encouragement.

The goal of the walk is to bring awareness of how mental health affects communities around the region.

“We try to let people know that people have mental health issues and it’s okay to talk about it, discuss it and it’s okay to support each other so that’s one of our biggest goals here today is awareness,” said Lisa Kramer.

NAMI Scranton offers support groups and access to mental health professionals to people throughout the northeast.