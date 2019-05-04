× Community Rallying Behind Scranton Shooting Victim

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A gunshot victim in Scranton is continuing to recover with the community rallying around him.

Family and friends gathered at Rita’s in Dickson City on Saturday for the Love for Len fundraiser.

20-year-old Len Floyd is home from the hospital now after he was shot randomly in Scranton last week.

Basket raffles and bracelet sale proceeds are all going to help with Floyd’s medical bills.

Floyd’s family tells Newswatch 16 the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“It means a lot to know that people are here to support Len and it’s motivation for him to say strong and fight through this,” said Xavier Chapman, cousin.

Len’s family says they are planning another benefit this Friday at Kildare’s in Scranton and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament later in May.