Bark Bash Brings Out the Dogs in Carbon County

Posted 4:43 pm, May 4, 2019, by

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Saturday was for the dogs in one part of Carbon County.

Pet owners brought out their furry friends to the annual Bark Bash at Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton.

The day started with the Bark Burn 5K and there were plenty of pups enjoying the great outdoors by playing catch or just running around.

There were also plenty of pet-friendly vendors on hand.

This is the third year for the event in Carbon County.

