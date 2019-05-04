Alleged Lycoming County Rapist Out on Bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCY VALLEY, Pa. -- 69-year-old John Irwin is out on bail after being accused of raping young children in his care in both Sullivan and Lycoming counties.

Neighbors were stunned that Irwin was not behind bars.

"This is why we have no faith in the, in the judicial system anymore. This is a prime example of why. The judicial system with all the locks and stuff does not work," said a neighbor.

Court papers show that the abuse started in early 2014 and state police began investigating Irwin in 2017.

Both victims told investigators the abuse began when they were six and lasted for more than two years.

Irwin also showed them pornographic images on his phone.

"Why was not child protective services brought in to get these kids out of the situation, that is the thing that hurts the most. Nobody is protecting these poor children," said a neighbor.

Court papers show that Irwin would touch one of his victims at a garage where church services were held in Lycoming County.

According to court papers, Irwin touched the victim during services so nobody would notice including Irwin's wife who was sitting next to them. Irwin told the victim it was okay and kids her age were doing it.

Court records show Irwin faces more than 100 felony charges.

He was released without having to post $100,000 bail.

"Rape under 13, child pornography on his phone and sending pictures. Why is the bail set so low?"

Irwin's next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.