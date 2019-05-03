× Yards Brewing ‘Crush the Summer’ Sweepstakes

Yards Brewing Company, LT Verrastro and a host of local bars want to send you and a friend to Philadelphia with the “Crush the Summer Sweepstakes.”

Prize Package Includes:

2 Days in Philadelphia

$250 Voucher for a Hotel Stay

Phillies Baseball Tickets ($200 value)

VIP Yards Brewery Tour and Lunch ($100 value)

Lunch at the Reading Terminal Market ($50 value)

4 weekly winners will receive a 64 oz Yards Hydroflask ($60 value).

* Winner and all attendees must be 21+.

Want to be a lucky winner? There are TWO ways to enter:

1. ENTER HERE, once per day from May 3, 2019 – May 31, 2019!

2. Visit one of our participating local bars between May 3, 2019 and May 31, 2019!

Participating Venues: