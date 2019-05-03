Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the ongoing debate over roundabouts, a compliment for some of our reporters, coordinated outfits, and the weather forecast.
Talkback 16: Roundabouts, Matching Outfits
-
Talkback 16: Cafeteria Worker Accused of Shooting BB Gun at Kids, Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Roundabout Complaints
-
Talkback 16: Gas Tax Money, More Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse Crimes, More About Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Biden’s Bid for President, Mismatched Outfits
-
-
Talkback 16: Talkback 16
-
Talkback 16: Honesdale Cross, Rifle Deer Season
-
Talkback 16: Child Sex Abuse Accusations, Hiking Trail, Talkback Extra
-
Talkback 16: Vaccines, Gas Prices, Potholes
-
Talkback 16: Dog Hit and Killed, Smoking Age, St. Patrick’s Day
-
-
Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, College Fraternities
-
Talkback 16: Marijuana Debate, Rain
-
Talkback 16: Recycled Asphalt, Backyard Weather