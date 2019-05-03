× Students Celebrate Life Skills Prom in Susquehanna County

LANESBORO, Pa. — Prom season is underway, and students with intellectual disabilities celebrated at a country-themed dance in Susquehanna County on Friday.

Students packed the gymnasium at Susquehanna Community High School for Life Skills Prom 2019.

“Hanging out with my friends and going to prom, having fun and missing school work. It’s fabulous,” said Desiree Marbaker, Elk Lake High School student.

Students from across Susquehanna and Bradford counties took in one of high school’s most memorable moments. Life skills prom is a chance for students with intellectual disabilities to let loose on the dance floor or take pictures they can cherish forever.

“It’s really cool. I like how they change it up every year and how we all get together and dance to different songs and have fun,” said Jessica Teribury, Susquehanna Community High School student.

Kids laughed, danced, and sang throughout the event.

“Just a good time to spend time with friends no matter where you are in the world. Just always keep your friends around because friends, that is the best gift God could ever give you,” said Gabriel Edwards, Elk Lake High School student.

For these kids, a celebration with food, a little dancing, and friends is what prom is and will always be about.