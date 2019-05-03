× Setting the Stage for Art Festival in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — It was a busy day in one part of Schuylkill County as organizers get ready for an event that kicks off Friday night that focuses on all things art.

Artists were setting the stage in Pottsville for the 13th annual Block of Art Festival.

On Saturday, the event will offer different art experiences up and down North Centre Street in Pottsville. People involved think this event is something their neighborhood needs.

“The more community events we have I think the better off we are. I think we’ve drifted a little from a feeling of neighborhood, a feeling of community, and feeling that we’re all one people, and that’s important,” said Sasha Moscovit, Theatre Junction.

Live theater is just one of the things the event offers in addition to live music, a city scavenger hunt, and art demonstrations among other things.

“Different galleries are going to be open showing different artists and then we’ll have the kid activities which is going to be under a tent just in case it rains, and there will be multiple things to do there,” said Ruby Alexander, Block of Art organizer.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 this is one of the only years the city has gotten involved in Block of Art in a major way. The city will be closing down a few blocks of Centre Street for the celebration.

Art lovers are happy to see the city play a role.

“Art’s just an integral part of our lives, so if the schools are unable to support the programs, it kind of falls to the community to do what we can,” said Lorraine Koury of Pottsville.

North Centre Street will be closed on Saturday from Market Street to Laurel Street for the event.

