Senior Citizen Charged with Sexually Assaulting Two Minors

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dozens of child sex charges after police say two girls were assaulted by a senior citizen in Lycoming County.
69 year old John Irwin of Muncy Valley is accused of sexually assaulting two girls starting in 2017.
Both girls were under the age of eight at the time.
Court papers say at one point Irwin inappropriately touched one of the little girls during church.
Irwin is free on bail tonight.
beekeeper
ly
Rusty Knyffe
First, I have to wonder if Irwin has been previously charged/convicted of a similar crime. Second, I also have to wonder why parents believe that letting their children spend time with ANYONE without direct supervision is okay.
I’m not suggesting that what Irwin did is excusable or that the parents are, in some way, culpable. The point is that parents/guardians should never, EVER allow their children to be unsupervised, even into teen years – parents should be a true and formidable presence in their children’s lives. This is a very different world with internet and cell phones. A very dodgy social morass to negotiate for kids, these days.
Rusty Knyffe
After reading a more complete report on what this man did, it is my hope that he will rot in prison. What a horrible excuse for a human being.
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
Free on bail, Yes judge this pos is no threat to the community ? Jail him and make sure he dies there !
lickerblisters
Yup, these old pos can’t cook, clean or take care of themselves but they can molest children with no problems. He’s probably been collecting disability checks for the last 30 years too!
albertcohol
Sick Bastard