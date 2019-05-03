Senior Citizen Charged with Sexually Assaulting Two Minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dozens of child sex charges after police say two girls were assaulted by a senior citizen in Lycoming County.

69 year old John Irwin of Muncy Valley is accused of sexually assaulting two girls starting in 2017.

Both girls were under the age of eight at the time.

Court papers say at one point Irwin inappropriately touched one of the little girls during church.

Irwin is free on bail tonight.