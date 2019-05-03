Pop-up Previews Vendors Attending Lackawanna County’s First Fair

Scranton, Pa. -- Tonight, folks in Scranton got a first look at what they will see at Lackawanna County's first county fair to be held later this month.

This pop-up event was held inside the former Globe Store on Wyoming Avenue where several vendors had their goods on display.

These vendors will be at the Lackawanna Heritage Fair at Montage Mountain where food, crafts and entertainment will be offered to those who attend.

“We are trying to give people a little flavor for what they`ll see at the fair, literally, we have Saint Ann`s Maronite Church with the Lebanese food and obviously to let people know the fair`s coming up in a few weeks time,” said Armand Olivetti, the chairman of the fair.

The Lackawanna Heritage Fair will be held from May 29th to June 2nd here in Lackawanna County.

 

 

 

