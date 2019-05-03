PennDOT Worker Charged with Stealing Handicap Placard to Park Illegally

Posted 7:17 am, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47AM, May 3, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- State police are investigating after they say a PennDOT worker stole handicap placard, and she's not the only one.

Officials have charged Ryan Robinson, a Harrisburg PennDOT worker with stealing a handicap placard to park in spots illegally, according to WPMT.

Troopers say it was a scheme seven other PennDOT workers were pulling too.

A recent report found that the workers in Dauphin County stole placards from work to use for themselves and give to family and friends.

According to PennDOT, the department closely tracks how those disability placards are issued. When discrepancies popped up, supervisors called state police.

One PennDOT employee, who did not want to be identified, called the thefts stupid.

"Everything that is done you have to log into the computer using your username, your password and everything that's processed, it will literally say your name."

Ryan Robinson faces theft charges. Those seven other PennDOT workers will be charged, too.

5 comments

