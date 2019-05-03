Cheesy Effort to Help the Hungry

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa -- Inside Summit Christian Academy, students, parents, and teachers busily packed boxes full of meals.

"Just the sticker gun seems fun," laughed Logan Treat, a student who was helping.

The group poured, measured, sealed, and packed up 10,000 macaroni and cheese meals for the hungry. The boxes will go to a food bank to help people in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Susquehanna counties.

"They'll distribute, they've actually had plans already. These meals will be going home in backpacks throughout schools in our area," said Melissa Selenski of Summit Christian Academy.

The students raised money for the food from their friends and family and extra money as part of a school fundraiser, too.

"I think it's good for us to show God's love for people because some people don't know it, and we really need to show them that someone cares for them and God loves them," said student Ally Plantz.

"I think it's fantastic for our children to see that they can help at such a young age. There's not an age limit to when you can step up and help other people in need," said Kylene Deschaine of Clarks Summit.

This was the second year of the fundraiser at the school.

