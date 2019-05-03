× Bark Bash: Free Dog Friendly Festival Hits Poconos This Weekend

It’s the “purrrfect” place to hang out with your pet this weekend!

The third annual “Bark Bash” takes place Saturday, May 4, from noon until 5 p.m. at Blue Moutain Resort in the Palmerton area.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event from Carbon County on Friday.

The free family-friendly event features live music by “Band of Brothers Classic Rock,” pet vendors, and rescue organizations.

Guests are encouraged to bring donations for the Animal Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley.

Extreme need for dry cat food. Wet and dry dog food also encouraged.

Everyone who donates will be entered to win a $100 Blue Mountain Gift Card.

Animal owners are required to sign a waiver in order to bring your pet onto Blue Mountain’s property for the free event. Click here to print it out ahead of time. You’ll be asked to turn in the form before entering.

Bark Burn 5K Obstacle Course Info:

The Bark Burn 5K Obstacle course and trail run is designed for dogs and their human partners. It involves a little bit of mud and loads of fun.

Sign up in person May 4, from 9:15 a.m. to10:15 a.m. at Blue Mountain Resort. Online registration is closed.

The cost is $20.00 for a pet parent/dog. The money includes a t-shirt, dog bandana, and dog treat.

Heat 1: Large breed dogs at 10:30 a.m.

Heat 2: Smaller breed dogs at 11 a.m.

For more details on all things Bark Bash & the pet-friendly 5K, head here!