Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- More than 50 people were forced from their homes after a fire in Wilkes-Barre.

Flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Sherman Hills Apartments on North Empire Court in the city.

Officials say 10 apartments were heavily damaged by the fire and as many as 57 people were affected.

The American Red Cross is helping those forced from their homes.

Fire officials in Wilkes-Barre have ruled the fire accidental.