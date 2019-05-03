16 To The Rescue: Annie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Annie is a 5-year-old chihuahua mix with One Life to Live Rescue in the Scranton area.

This pint-sized pooch was saved from a high-kill shelter in North Carolina.

"She's really good with people," said Josephine McGuire, One Life to Live Rescue. "We've got two dogs that she's living with right now and a cat, and she loves them."

Annie is also fantastic with kids and is quite playful.

"She is so bubbly. She loves to play, but then when it's time to relax, she'll be right next to you on a couch," added McGuire.

Annie enjoys taking walks and saying hello to other dogs during her travels.

She'll need a home that doesn't mind having a tiny shadow.

"Anybody who she could be with a lot," McGuire explained. "She really likes to be with her people, and she'll go from room to room following you, making sure that you're OK."

Annie's foster mom believes she hasn't been adopted yet because not many people know that she's available.

"I don't think people have seen her. I think that's the big problem. Once you see her, you'll fall in love with her," said McGuire.

Annie is a dream dog and deserves to have her dream of having a forever home turn into a reality.

"Just how sweet she is. It's amazing how much love she wants to give, and we just need to find the right person for her," McGuire said.

If you are interested in adopting Annie, visit One Life to Live Rescue.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com