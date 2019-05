Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- A film about the Jewish resistance during the Holocaust was part of the observance of Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Luzerne County.

The Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston hosted a screening of "Who Will Write Our History?" on Thursday. The film tells the story of the largest Jewish uprising during World War II.

People at the JCC also had a chance to hear from the film's director during a Skype interview after the movie ended.