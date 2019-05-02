Police Investigating Stabbing in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Police are investigating an overnight attack in Luzerne County.

It was before 1 a.m. on Thursday when witnesses say they saw a woman coming out of a building on North Main Street in Pittston screaming for help.

That woman was covered in blood running to an LCTA bus begging for help.

The bus was stopped when that bleeding women ran up.

Police say that woman was stabbed several times.

They also arrested a man at the scene.

They are treating this as a crime scene.

That woman was taken to a hospital to be treated.

There's no word on her name, condition, or the name of the man arrested.

At some point early Thursday morning, police were looking for a knife.

State police are also investigating the crime.

The investigation continues.

