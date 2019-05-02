Mike Bamiro From Monroe County Wins The PA Golden Gloves Boxing Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Living in East Stroudsburg and training at MMA Signatures in Stroudsburg and Signatures Boxing in Scranton 6'8" 346 lb Mike Bamiro is the latest 201 + novice heavyweight to capture the PA Golden Gloves Boxing Championship.

"You know I'm falling in love with it. I love the sport. I love the intensity .I love the pressure. It's a good feeling to have again, and I enjoy it really a lot," said Mike.

Bamiro earned the crown in Pittsburgh a few weeks ago compiling a perfect (5-0) record with four knockouts.

"It means a lot. It meant a lot to get down to Pittsburgh and represent the east part of Pennsylvania. I did the best I could to win and represent Pennsylvania. I'm looking to do that again next year, and I can't wait to get back in the gym and keep working to get better at it," added Mike.

"When he decided that he wanted to box we we're extremely excited. He came to our Stroudsburg location and you see this monstrosity walk through the door and you know he's an athlete," said A.J. Hiller.

Coming out of Stony Brook in 2012 as an offensive tackle Bamiro had size and strength. The Eagles signed him as a free agent placing him on the practice squad in 2013. The Giants followed suit in 2014.

"Loved it. Loved my time in the NFL. I never can take that for granted. I spent a lot of time being negative about it because it was a short period of time, but at the end of the day I am one of about 9 percent of the people who played football, and I got to make it that far and playing in the NFL," added Mike.

"It doesn't become that over all intense exhausting feeling anymore. It becomes poetry," again said Mike.

After winning the PA Golden Glove Championship Bamiro became the second person from Monroe County to capture that feat. The first being Glenn Thomas also a heavyweight.

"I know that you have to get your amateur status going with boxing but do you want to turn pro some day? I think about it every once in a while. I think about turning pro someday. Honestly my big focus when I do get better at this is the Olympics. That's really where I want to lean-to. I want to represent my country soon," added Mike.

A pro career in boxing down the road? Maybe. Bamiro's amateur career is just getting started. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Scranton.