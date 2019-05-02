Man Charged with Raping Young Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- A man is locked up in Monroe County accused of raping a young girl.

Allen Davey, 39, is accused of assaulting the girl for nearly 10 years starting when the victim was 6.

Investigators say Davey told the girl he loved her and said she wasn't good enough for anyone else.

Davey was arrested after the girl told her story to a guidance counselor in the East Stroudsburg Area School District.

Davey is facing a long list of charges including rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.