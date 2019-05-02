Little League Umpire Clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- You could call it spring training for some baseball umpires going on right now in Lycoming County.

Fifteen men and one woman from around the world were at the home of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport taking part in the organization's umpire clinic.

The volunteers will be the umpires for the Little League World Series this August.

They were testing their abilities by umpiring local Little League games at both Lamadie and Volunteer stadiums.

One of the umpires is a native of Lehighton.

The clinic runs through Sunday in South Williamsport.