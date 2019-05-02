Little League Umpire Clinic

Posted 7:18 pm, May 2, 2019, by

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- You could call it spring training for some baseball umpires going on right now in Lycoming County.

Fifteen men and one woman from around the world were at the home of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport taking part in the organization's umpire clinic.

The volunteers will be the umpires for the Little League World Series this August.

They were testing their abilities by umpiring local Little League games at both Lamadie and Volunteer stadiums.

One of the umpires is a native of Lehighton.

The clinic runs through Sunday in South Williamsport.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.