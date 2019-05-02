The 64th Jordan Relays were held at Scranton Memorial Stadium. Relays only! Get the batons out. Highlights of Delaware Valley, Wallenpaupack, Lakeland, Scranton, Western Wayne, and Abington Heights coming up...
Jordan Relays
-
Record Setting Season For Fiamoncini At Bucknell University
-
Lady Royals Ready for Final Four
-
Lady Royals Reflect on Final Four Run
-
The North Pocono Boy’s Of Summer Dealing With The Cold April Weather In The Northeast
-
Boy’s Lacrosse Still Growing In The Wyoming Valley Conference
-
-
Wallenpaupack’s Tyler Wirth Ready to Run
-
Mike Bamiro From Monroe County Wins The PA Golden Gloves Boxing Championship
-
Talkback 16: Unpaid Garbage Fees, Sports Coverage, Backyard Train
-
Luzerne County Students Relay to Heat Homes
-
Leo O’Boyle’s Final Run With The Scranton Prep Cavaliers Basketball Program
-
-
Local Athletes Win Medals at Special Olympics
-
Sheridan Becomes First Female To Bowl 800 Series At South Side Bowl In Scranton
-
Wilczak Returns Home For Pro Boxing Event After Six Month Layoff