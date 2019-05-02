Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- It was a big day for the residents at Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion in Sunbury. Dorothy Zsido turned 103 years young. Employees threw her a party.

"He surprised me. You surprised me. They surprised me. Everyone surprised me," Dorothy said.

Dorothy grew up in Mount Carmel with more than a dozen brothers and sisters. She worked at a shirt factory and raised four children. Her son Gerald was at the party.

"For 103, it's amazing. It really is. She could--with the help of her walker--she just gets up and goes," Gerald said.

Dorothy lived on her own until she was in her late 90s. She tells Newswatch 16 she feels good.

"Wonderful. I'm not sick. That's one good thing. Thank God," Dorothy said.

Dorothy tells Newswatch 16 she attributes her longevity to not smoking and working hard.

"I was bad. Sometimes I was good. Most of the time I was bad," Dorothy said.

Dorothy got cake, flowers, and cards for her special day.

"Well, I was sort of kidded today, am I ever going to catch up to her? I don't know the answer to that," Gerald said.

Happy 103rd birthday, Dorothy!